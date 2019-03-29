Gov. Northam announces 2019 High School Student Voter Education Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam moved to officially recognize April 21 through 2, 2019 as the fourth annual Virginia High School Student Voter Registration Week.

During the week, high school students, teachers and administrators across the Commonwealth will be encouraged to conduct voter registration drives at their schools, helping eligible Virginians who will be 18 by the next general election to register to vote in the upcoming primaries and all subsequent elections.

“By encouraging young Virginians to be informed and engaged we can foster lifelong voters and ensure that our democracy is truly representative of our diverse Commonwealth,” Northam said. “My administration is proud to support this initiative that stresses the importance of civic engagement and makes voter registration a priority for high school students.”

Students can register to vote through their school’s online link, found here. Virginians can also register online through the Department of Elections’ Citizen Portal, the Department of Motor Vehicles, their local General Registrar’s office or a voter registration drive.

The deadline to register to vote in the statewide primaries is Monday, May 20.