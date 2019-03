Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Trainer Alexis Perkins demonstrate some Zumba and MixxedFit moves that will get our blood pumping for the 2019 Love Fest: For the Love of Health and Fitness.

Over one hundred Zumba and MixxedFit instructors will teach participants of all skill levels how to sweat the day away on Sunday, April 7th from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

For more information and to register for the event visit www.bodybyalexisperkins.com.