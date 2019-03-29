× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A warmer weekend but tracking showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The big warm up continues… Highs will climb into the low 70s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see sunny skies again today with a few extra clouds blending in at times. Rain chances will remain low with SW winds picking up at 5 to 15 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows near 50.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Saturday looks very nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in more clouds and showers for Sunday. Showers should move in by mid-morning and stick around through Sunday afternoon. Highs will slip into the mid 60s on Sunday.

Highs will drop into the low 50s on Monday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. We are tracking another round of rain for Tuesday as an are of low pressure moves up the East Coast.

Today: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 29th

1984 Coastal Storm: Tidal Flooding along Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia (2 day Period)

1991 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.75″

