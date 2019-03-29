Frank Beamer to speak at Virginia Tech commencement

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech announced Friday that legendary football coach Frank Beamer, who led the Hokies to a school-record 238 victories in the 29 seasons he served as coach, will return to Lane Stadium this May as Virginia Tech’s commencement speaker.

Beamer graduated from the university in 1969, and retired as its football coach in 2015 as the winningest coach in Hokies football history. He remains active with the school, working with the Virginia Tech Athletic Fund as the spokesperson for its Drive for 25 campaign.

He joins Melody Barnes, former assistant to the president and director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under Barack Obama and co-director of the Democracy Initiative at the University of Virginia, and Joshua Johnson, host of NPR-distributed radio program “1A” and former host of public radio series “Truth Be Told,” in speaking at university commencement ceremonies.

Virginia Tech’s commencement will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 17. To see the full schedule, click here.