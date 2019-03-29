× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a 50/50 weekend on tap

Temperatures will drop to near 50 overnight.

Even warmer on Saturday. This will also be the pick of the weekend. Highs will warm to the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain dry. Rain chances will increase on Sunday as a cold front moves across the area. Highs will warm to the mid 60s. Expect a 70 percent chance for wet weather.

A big drop in temperatures to start the work week. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances return for Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to moderate Wednesday through Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

