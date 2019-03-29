Baby Rattle Socks recalled due to choking hazard

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The maker of Baby Rattle Socks has recalled certain items because of ornaments on the socks that pose as a choking risk for young children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 22,600 units were sold in the United States and an additional 2,600 were sold in Canada.

The maker of the socks is Midwest Gift located in Cannon Falls, Minnesota.

The socks are 100 percent cotton and have an animal or character sewn onto the toe of the socks, including a snowman, reindeer, whale, flamingo, tiger, or shark.

The socks were sold in children’s sizes zero to 12 months.