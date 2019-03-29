2 people injured in Virginia Beach single-vehicle crash involving entrapment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A single-vehicle crash left two people in the hospital Thursday night.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the crash, which involved entrapments, occurred around 9:00 p.m. Units from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Nightingale Air Ambulance responded to Independence Boulevard north of Haygood Road.

One patient was taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and the second patient was transferred from the ambulance to the Nightingale Air Ambulance to be taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Neither of the patients’ conditions are known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.