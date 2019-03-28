Watch: Virginia Beach school puts on ‘vocabulary parade’ to bring literacy to life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Thursday was an exciting day for students at Kempsville Elementary School!

Nearly 500 kids dressed in costume and sported vocabulary words for a school parade.

Students had a chosen word and marched around the hallways as their classmates supported them.

The idea behind the fun event was to expose the students to a high level of vocabulary while getting them excited about learning.

"We have to compete with video games, tablets and technology. I want to make sure kids feel like literacy, reading and writing vocabulary is fun and this is a fun way of keeping it alive. We really try to bring literacy and vocabulary to life." Erin Zeder a Reading Specialist at Kempsville Elementary School said.