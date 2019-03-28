× Transportation leaders to vote on funding for HRBT expansion

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Local leaders will vote on funding for the HRBT expansion on Thursday.

The Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission (HRTAC) will decide whether to commit more than $3.5 billion dollars to fund construction of the project.

The 10-mile expansion will take place from Settlers Landing Road in Hampton to the I-564 interchange in Norfolk. A new tunnel and bridge will create four new lanes for the potential of eight lanes going across the water.

Thursday’s vote is the final major hurdle before groundbreaking, which is expected to be next month, according to Paula Miller, a spokesperson for the project.

HRTAC is a commission made up of local leaders who decide how to fund regional transportation projects. The money is coming from revenue from regional sales and gas taxes.

Last month, VDOT selected Hampton Roads Connector Partners as the contractor for the project. The group is a joint venture consisting of multiple partners, with Dragados USA serving as lead contractor and HDR and Mott MacDonald as lead designers. The team also includes Flatiron Constructors, Vinci Construction, and Dodin Campenon Bernard.

“This project supports and expands critical transportation infrastructure, creating opportunity for families, military personnel, and businesses in the Hampton Roads region,” said Gov. Ralph Northam last month. “I am proud of the hard work and negotiations that have taken place over this past year to deliver significant improvements that will relieve daily congestion, increase safety, and drive economic growth throughout this important corridor.”

If the vote is approved, construction is expected to be completed in November 2025.