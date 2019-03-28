× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies and a big warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Big warm up to end the work week… It will be chilly again this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will warm into the low 60s today, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with light winds shifting from NE to SE. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the 40s.

Highs will warm another 10 degrees, into the low 70s on Friday. We will see mostly sunny skies again tomorrow with light winds.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Saturday looks very nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in more clouds and showers for Sunday. Highs will slip into the mid 60s on Sunday.

Highs will drop into the 50s early next week. We will see partly cloudy skies on Monday but tracking another round of rain for Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 28th

1932 F2 Tornado: Goochland Co

1984 Coastal Storm: Tidal Flooding along Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia (2 day Period)

1984 F3 Tornado Bertie Co

