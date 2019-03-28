Manslaughter conviction upheld against former Portsmouth Police officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Supreme Court of Virginia upheld a manslaughter conviction against former Portsmouth Police officer Stephen Rankin.

Rankin was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of 18-year-old William Chapman. His lawyers believed errors were made during his original trial, where he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

In 2011, Rankin was cleared of any wrongdoing after shooting and killing another man while working as a police officer for the City of Portsmouth. During Rankin’s trial, jurors weren’t allowed to hear about Rankin’s first shooting.

However, video where Rankin is heard saying that Chapman’s shooting was “his second one” was heard by the jury.

The Supreme Court of Virginia said in its ruling that it agreed with the Court of Appeals that “any error in admitting evidence of the statement was harmless,” as Rankin had a fair trial in which substantial justice was reached in being found guilty of a lesser charge.

To view the court documents, click here.