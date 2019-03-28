Racial slurs found in boys locker room at Dare County school

DARE Co., N.C. - The superintendent of Dare County Schools, Dr. John Farrelly, sent out a statement Wednesday after racial slurs were found written in the boys locker room at First Flight High School.
The school's resource officer was notified of the graffiti on Tuesday.
The graffiti included racial language along with a reference to a conspiracy theory about the September 11 terrorists attacks.
The Dare County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating.
The following statement from Dr. Farrelly was also shared to parents of the students and teacher:
I have been made aware of disturbing videos and photos that were posted on social media. The video was filmed inside of the First Flight High School boys locker room. The content contained vulgar, hateful, and racist language. This is in direct violation of the core values of Dare Country Schools, and we denounce this kind of behavior under all circumstances. Our school administrators, in conjunction with the school’s resource officer, are diligently investigating the situation. Any student, or students, that are found responsible for this incident will be disciplined to the fullest extent in accordance with the Dare County Schools Code of Student Conduct. Additionally, this incident has been reported to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.