Racial slurs found in boys locker room at Dare County school

DARE Co., N.C. - The superintendent of Dare County Schools, Dr. John Farrelly, sent out a statement Wednesday after racial slurs were found written in the boys locker room at First Flight High School.

The school's resource officer was notified of the graffiti on Tuesday.

The graffiti included racial language along with a reference to a conspiracy theory about the September 11 terrorists attacks.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating.

The following statement from Dr. Farrelly was also shared to parents of the students and teacher: