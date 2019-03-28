Portsmouth Police looking for 13-year-old girl reported missing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth are looking for a 13-year-old girl who is missing and believed to have run away from home.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Victoria S Wright went missing around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when she was last seen on the porch of a family member’s home in the 90 block of Dale Drive.

Officials added that when the family member came outside to check on her, she was nowhere to be found.

Wright is black in skin complexion, who stands approximately 5’1” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has long braided brown hair and brown eyes. Victoria was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, light colored blue jeans, light blue and white tennis shoes, and a silver fannie pack.

Detectives are concerned for Wright’s well-being because no one has seen or heard from her since she went missing.

If you have seen the 13-year-old or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).