Police searching for suspect who burglarized Hampton physical therapy business

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who burglarized a physical therapy business this week.

Authorities say around 6:20 a.m. on March 26, the suspect forced his way into the Dominion Physical Therapy in the 300 block of Marcella Road through a back window.

Once inside, he took a television and a framed football jersey before fleeing the area toward Executive Drive in a dark-colored Ford SUV.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male of unknown age who was last seen wearing a brown hat, a black shirt, black pants, sneakers and gloves.

Anyone who has information that will help police is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously here or at P3Tips.com.

