Person displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One adult will be displaced after a fire in the 1300 block of Transylvania Avenue Thursday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call came in for the fire at 1:57 p.m. Crews from the Chesapeake Fire Department arrived at 2:04 p.m., and reported that a one-story, single-family home had smoke visible inside.

Firefighters entered the home and discovered a fire in the home’s kitchen.

The fire was brought under control at 2:20 p.m. and was fully extinguished at 2:25 p.m. No one was injured, and the displaced occupant is making their own lodging arrangements.

The fire remains under investigation.