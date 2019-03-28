One person dead in Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a fire that has taken the life of a man early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the fire was blazing above the garage of a two-story home in the 3200 block Glastonbury Drive and the call came in around 3 a.m. The man was found in a room above the garage where the fire was contained to.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigators are still on scene.

Officials say that when they arrived, there was also a woman outside of the house waiting for first responders.

