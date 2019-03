Wednesday’s jackpot-winning Powerball ticket may have been sold in Wisconsin, but more than 110,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, one of Wednesday’s biggest winners was a ticket bought at a Farm Fresh in Portsmouth, netting its buyer $150,000.

The Virginia Lottery said in a tweet that during the 26 drawings from December 2018 to March 2019, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $17 million in profit for K-12 public education.