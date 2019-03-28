Local brewery teaming up with Allagash Brewing for sixth annual Saison Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Commonwealth Brewing Company is teaming up with the Allagash Brewing Company for its sixth annual Saison Day.

It will be the first-ever Saison day in Virginia, according to Allagash, who says it’s excited to be partnering with Commonwealth Brewing Company.

“This will be our first time partnering up with Commonwealth for Saison Day,” said Jason Perkins, Allagash Brewmaster. “Jeramy, Natalie and the team there are wonderful people; it was a blast brewing our collab beer, Tōji.”

The party starts at 12:00 pm and runs to 12:00 am at Commonwealth’s taproom at 2444 Pleasure House Rd. in Virginia Beach.

Saison Day will celebrate saison-style ale. Saisons were historically brewed with the local ingredients Belgian farmers had on hand. That origin lends itself to this celebration of local beer, across the country, according to Allagash.

“Saisons are a beautiful and rustic style and we were stoked to brew one with Allagash, a champion of the style here in the US,” said Jeramy Biggie, Commonwealth head brewer and founder.

The company says the centerpiece of the event is indeed a curated list of rare and special saison-style beer from Allagash, Commonwealth, Casey, Fonta Flora, Jester King, Plan Bee, Burial, Oxbow, and Casa Agria. Some of the beer making an appearance at the event will include:

Commonwealth The Wealth – Bright, lemony dry hopped saison brewed with pale wheat 5.3% ABV

Commonwealth Tellurian – Dry hopped Foeder Brett saison 5.0% ABV

Commonwealth Amaranthine – Blend of Saison barrels refermented on Black Currant and Blackberries. 9.3%ABV

Allagash Saison – Rustic and dry Belgian farmhouse-style ale. 6.1%

Allagash Interlude – Complex, tart ale aged in red wine barrels with Brettanomyces. 10.6% ABV

Allagash Shiro’s Delight – Mixed-fermentation ale wine barrel-aged on plums and Pluerries. Tart, spicy, and balanced. 9.3% ABV

Allagash The Stranger and the Crane – Roasty aromas and a hint of tartness. A dark saison with cranberries. 6.3% ABV

Allagash Darling Ruby – Farmhouse-style ale with grapefruit zest. Tart, fruity, dry. 4.5% ABV

Allagash The Daring Man – A wild blend of saison and muscat grape must. Tart notes of orange, pineapple, grape. Finishes dry. 9.0% ABV

Commonwealth & Allagash Collab Tōji – Foeder-fermented Brett Saison conditioned on Medjool Date and Yuzu fruit 7.2% ABV