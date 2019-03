Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jonathan Cotten, owner of The Good Feet Store in Newport News, joins us with his bracket and basketball, preparing for what he calls, "Arch Madness." He explains why basketball players love Good Feet's arch support and how one client was able to improve his game thanks to Good Feet.

Presented by

The Good Feet Store

12515 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News

Jefferson Marketplace at the intersection of Jefferson and Bland

(757) 249-7700

www.goodfeet.com/newportnews