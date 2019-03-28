It’s Opening Day for Major League Baseball!

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Major League ballparks across the country are filling the stands this Thursday for Opening Day.

With the Boston Red Sox winning the World Series in 2018, all 30 teams have a clean slate this season.

As for regional teams, the Washington Nationals start the season against its National League divisional foe the New York Mets at 1:05 p.m., while the Baltimore Orioles – whose Triple AAA minor league affiliate is the Norfolk Tides – start play against the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m.

