Free college fair this April at Virginia Wesleyan University

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – On April 6 Virginia Wesleyan University will be hosting a free college fair for students, parents and teachers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to organizers of the event, students can learn about college funding options from local and national nonprofit foundation representatives, with over 40 scholarship foundations be participating in the event.

Also, In-state and out of state colleges will be exhibiting with information on their institutional scholarship and financial aid programs with an emphasis on military aid opportunities. Application fees will be waived by colleges and will provide on-site applications for enrollment.

Photographer Laura Bryant of LB Studio Image will be doing free professional headshots for portfolios and scholarship applications

If you have any questions regarding the event please contact me by email at: scholarshipsharing@gmail.com, call or text 804-577-8513.