First Warning Forecast: Warming up to end the work week

It’s been a gorgeous day today! Many of us have made it into the upper 50s to mid 60s and I’m tracking even milder weather to end the work week.

Temperatures will fall into the low 40s overnight.

High pressure will move offshore Friday and Saturday. This will bring in much warmer air. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s to end the work week under clear to partly cloudy skies. This is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Temperatures will drop to near 50 overnight.

Even warmer on Saturday. This will also be the pick of the weekend. Highs will warm to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain dry. Rain chances will increase on Sunday as a cold front moves across the area. Highs will warm to the mid 60s. Expect a 50/50 shot for showers.

A big drop in temperatures to start the work week. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.