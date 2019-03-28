Elizabeth City Police investigate shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the of Goodwin Avenue and A Street.

While no one was hurt by the shooting, police are still wanting to know what happened around 9 p.m. on March 27, where two homes were hit by gunfire.

There is no further information to report at this time.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says it is still conducting a thorough investigation.

City officials urge anyone with information pertaining to this shooting to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.