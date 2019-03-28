Elizabeth City Police investigate shooting

Posted 7:03 am, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:13AM, March 28, 2019

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the of Goodwin Avenue and A Street.

While no one was hurt by the shooting, police are still wanting to know what happened around 9 p.m. on March 27, where two homes were hit by gunfire.

There is no further information to report at this time.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says it is still conducting a thorough investigation.

City officials urge anyone with information pertaining to this shooting to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.