Dad converts daughter’s wheelchair into mini police car

THORNTON, Colo. – A Colorado father went the extra mile to ensure his daughter is happier in her wheelchair.
The Thornton Police Department posted about the feel-good story on its Twitter account.
Haley uses a wheelchair to get around, and her dad made the chair look like a police cruiser – even with working lights.
On Wednesday, Thornton Police posted a picture of Officer John Carter visiting Haley. The two took pictures with Haley’s new police car and Officer Carter’s Ford Explorer cruiser.
“Thanks for joining the force, it is a honor to work with you,” Thornton police wrote.