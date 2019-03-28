Fire leaves Chesapeake Red Robin closed while firefighters assess damage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at the Red Robin located at 1024 Eden Way North Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, the call came in at 3:31 p.m., while firefighters were on the scene of another fire on Centerville Turnpike. Firefighters arrived to the scene by 3:34 p.m.

Firefighters opened a wall using chainsaws to extinguish the fire before it could spread. The fire was called under control at 4:13 p.m., and was declared fully extinguished at 4:39 p.m. after the roof and surrounding walls were checked for fire spread.

The business will be closed until the damage is assessed.

Firefighters said the fire was caused by an improperly-extinguished cigarette, which caused a fire in the mulch outside the building. The mulch fire then spread from the outside of the business to the inside through the wall.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.