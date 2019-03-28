C-USA Player of the Year B.J. Stith accepts invite to Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – B.J. Stith of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team has accepted an offer to play in the upcoming Portsmouth Invitational Tournament on April 17-20 at Churchland High School Sports Complex (4301 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, Va. 23703).

“Being excited to play in the PIT is an understatement,” said Stith, the 2018-19 Conference USA Player of the Year. “Just going by the list of alumni that came through the PIT makes me feel like I’m apart of something special.”

Each year for 67 years the P.I.T has invited 64 of the best college basketball players (seniors) from across the nation to participate in a four-day, twelve game tournament in front of representatives from every NBA team.

The tournament drew the attention of NBA Scouts and General Managers in the 1970’s when players like Rick Barry, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Dave Cowens, John Lucas and Bobby Cremins came to Portsmouth to play. Soon the word spread and approximately 200 Scouts, General Managers and Representatives of all 30 NBA teams began to come to see players like John Stockton, Dennis Rodman, Tim Hardaway, Scottie Pippen and others. Today scouts from numerous international leagues have joined in on the annual April pilgrimage to Portsmouth.

Over the years the P.I.T. has been a showcase for five of the 50 greatest players in NBA History (Rick Barry, Earl ‘The Pearl” Monroe, Dave Cowens, John Stockton, Scottie Pippen) and for many others who have gone on to NBA stardom including 2015 NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

The announcement of players will take place Monday, April 15 at Roger Brown’s Restaurant.

Tickets for the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament are now on sale at the Portsmouth Visitor’s Center. For more information click here .

All PIT games will be streamed for fans to watch on: http://netcastsports.com/.