HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We speak with poet, author and historian Nathan M. Richardson about the life of Frederick Douglass and his portrayal on stage of the former slave, writer, orator and abolitionist.

You can experience the show March 29th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Zeiders American Dream Theater, presented by the African American Cultural Center Virginia Beach.

To purchase tickets visit www.thez.org.