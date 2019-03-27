Williamsburg police are searching for deli robbery suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for the breaking and entering of a restaurant.

The incident happened at Paul’s Deli in the early morning hours of December 8 where an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, and in his mid to late twenties. He had a thin beard and mustache.

The suspect has a thin to medium build and was wearing a quarter length coat with fur around the hood.

If you have any information pertaining to this robbery, call (757)-220-2331 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP.