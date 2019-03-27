× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny skies and a gradual warm up… Bundle up this morning, many locations will see temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs will only warm to near 50 this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be windy today but not as windy or as gusty as yesterday. Expect NE winds at 10 to 20 mph today. Winds will continue to relax tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunshine will continue for Thursday as we start to warm up. Highs will climb to near 60 tomorrow, near normal. Highs will warm to near 70 on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Saturday looks very nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in more clouds and showers for Sunday. Highs will drop into the mid 60s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs near 60. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 27th

1947 Winter Storm: 6.3″ – Richmond

