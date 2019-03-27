Volunteers needed for clean up of historic sites and battlefields in North Carolina

Volunteers are needed throughout North Carolina to help clean up historic sites and battlefields.

Many North Carolina volunteers are teaming up with the American Battlefield Trust to help with maintenance and restoration of 11 Tar Heel State battlefields and historic sites as part of Park Day, an annual nationwide, hands-on preservation event.

Park Day has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities who are bound by their dedication to serving their communities.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 6, Park Day is when North Carolina volunteers will join thousands of fellow participants across the country in cleaning up and revitalizing 160 historic sites in 32 states.

Activities will mostly be outdoor projects that range from raking leaves and collecting trash to painting and gardening. Volunteers will receive T-shirts, and some sites will provide lunch or refreshments.

A local historian may also be on hand to talk about the unique role of the site in our national story.

Starting times and event dates may vary at each site. North Carolina volunteers interested in participating in Park Day are encouraged to contact the individual sites listed below.

Bennett Place State Historic Site, Durham, 10:00 a.m.

Contact: Bennett Staff at bennett@ncdr.gov

Volunteers will help with building or repairing fences, clearing brush, landscaping, weeding and preparing the historic garden for planting. For first-time participants, an orientation film and brief tour will be available. Water and snacks will be provided.

Bentonville Battlefield, Four Oaks, 9:30 a.m.

Contact: Amanda Brantley at amandacarolbrantley@gmail.com

Volunteers will help with clearing brush, installing markers/interpretive signs and trail maintenance. A Harper House tour will be available, and a meal will be provided for volunteers. This Park Day site is holding its event on Saturday, April 13.

Fort Branch, Oak City, 9:00 a.m.

Contact: Jimmy Braswell at jimmyb.delcor@gmail.com

Volunteers will help with building or repairing fences, clearing brush, installing markers/interpretive signs, landscaping, trail maintenance and cleaning in the museum and picnic area. A historical guided tour of the site will be available, and water and snacks will be provided for volunteers.

Fort Fisher State Historic Site, Kure Beach, 8:30 a.m.

Contact: John Moseley at john.moseley@ncdcr.gov

Volunteers will help with clearing brush, landscaping, painting, planting, trail maintenance, trash removal and assisting inside the museum. A history of Fort Fisher will be presented, and a meal will be provided.

Gov. Richard Caswell Memorial Park, Kinston, 10:00 a.m.

Contact: Rachel Kennedy at Rachel.kennedy@ncdcr.gov

Volunteers will help with clearing brush, landscaping, trail maintenance, trash removal and raking and bagging leaves. Water and snacks will be provided.

Historic Carson House, Marion, 10:00 a.m.

Contact: Martha Jordan at historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com

Volunteers will help with building or repairing fences, clearing brush, installing markers/interpretive signs, landscaping, painting, planting, trash removal, cleaning inside Carson House, dusting and cleaning artifacts and cleaning and organizing storage areas. Living history demonstrations will be conducted on site by local historical groups, and musicians will be on site to perform Civil War period music. Water and snacks will be provided for volunteers.

Historic Edenton State Historic Site, Edenton, 10:00 a.m.

Contact: Andrew Cole at Andrew.cole@ncdcr.gov

Volunteers will help with building or repairing fences, clearing brush, landscaping, painting, planting, trash removal, and tidying outdoor areas. A free tour of the Iredell property will be available, and water and snacks will be provided for volunteers. This Park Day site is holding its event on Saturday, March 30.

NC Maritime Museum at Southport, Southport, 9:00 a.m.

Contact: Kristan Phillips at kristan.phillips@ncdcr.gov

Volunteers will help with building or repairing fences, clearing brush, installing markers/interpretive signs, landscaping, planting, trash removal, painting, organizing and tidying. Water and snacks will be provided.

New Bern Battlefield Park, New Bern, 10:30 a.m.

Contact: Jon Miller at jon.miller.newbern@gmail.com

Volunteers will help with landscaping, trail maintenance, trash removal, period games and displays. Historical events such as reenactors, living history displays, cannon firings and tours will be available. A meal will be provided for volunteers. This Park Day site is holding its event on Saturday, March 23.

Smith-McDowell House, Asheville, 10:00 a.m.

Contact: Elaine Blake at elaine@wnchistory.org

Volunteers will help with landscaping, trash removal, weeding, mulching, raking and indoor cleaning. A meal will be provided.

Stonewall Manor, Rocky Mount, 10:00 a.m.

Contact: Renny Taylor at rhtaylor@nrms.k12.nc.us

Volunteers will help with clearing brush, landscaping, painting, planting, trash removal and inside work such as dusting and sweeping. Water and snacks will be provided. This Park Day site is holding its event on Saturday, March 30.

For a complete list of participating Park Day sites and more information, click here. Volunteers can share their Park Day participation online using #ParkDay2019.