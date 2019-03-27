Virginia Beach police chase ends in crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia State Police said Wednesday morning that a traffic stop in Virginia Beach ended in a crash off of I-264.

According to police, at 12:07 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on I-264 West at Rosemont Road. A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling upwards of 100 miles per hour, and according to police was possibly driving under the influence.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began. The driver continued at a high rate of speed on I-264 through I-64, exited at Indian River Road and lost control at the intersection of Elbow Road, where he ran off the road and struck several trees.

The vehicle’s driver, 34-year-old Virginia Beach man Thomas Miller, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney was notified and charges are pending.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.