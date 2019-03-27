× Video game tournament to raise money for CHKD’s cancer unit in memory of local boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Adrian Rodriguez was born with a controller in his hand.

He loved playing video games, especially Call of Duty, and was an avid gamer up until he lost his life to cancer in January 2018. Adrian was just nine years old at the time. He’d been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a couple years prior.

On Saturday, March 30 at 5 p.m., GameOn Gaming Center on Kemps River Drive in Virginia Beach is hosting a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 tournament in Adrian’s honor.

“This kid was a fighter and he touched my heart and the heart of many others so deeply,” the gaming center said in a Facebook post advertising the tournament.

The cost of entry is $25 with proceeds going to the pediatric cancer unit at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters where Adrian received treatment.

Cash payouts will be awarded to the gamers who come in first, second and third place.