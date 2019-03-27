UVA’s De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy earn All-America accolades

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Redshirt sophomore De’Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) and junior guard Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.) earned NABC Coaches’ Division I All-America honors Tuesday (March 26).

Hunter was named to the NABC Coaches’ All-America second team, while Guy was named to the third team.

Hunter leads No. 2 Virginia (31-3) in scoring at a career-best 15.2 points per game. He ranks third in the ACC in field goal percentage (52.9%), seventh in free throw percentage (78.9%) and 12th in scoring. The All-ACC first-team selection and ACC Defensive Player of the Year has nine 20-point games, including a 23-point effort against Gardner-Webb in the NCAA first round.

Guy leads the team in 3-pointers (107) and free throw accuracy (81.9 percent) and is second in scoring (15.1 ppg). He ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.2), third in 3-point percentage (43.9%), ninth in minutes (34.7) and 13th in scoring (15.1). He has eight 20-point efforts in 2018-19, including a career-high 30 points against Marshall and 29 against NC State in the ACC Tournament. Guy was an NABC All-America third-team selection in 2017-18.

No. 1 seed Virginia battle No. 12 seed Oregon (25-12) in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 28 in Louisville, Ky. Tipoff at KFC Yum! Center is set for approximately 10 p.m. on TBS.

2018-19 NABC All-America Teams

First Team

R.J. Barrett, Duke

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

Ja Morant, Murray State

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Zion Williamson, Duke

Second Team

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Markus Howard, Marquette

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Third Team

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Kyle Guy, Virginia

Dedric Lawson, Kansas

PJ Washington, Kentucky