UVA has the recipe for success in Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Virginia's run towards a Final Four makes a pit stop in a place the Cavaliers have the recipe for success in.

Louisville's KFC Yum! Center, home of the Cardinals basketball games, has been the site of memorable moments for UVA.

One of the most notable moments was De'Andre Hunter's game-winning shot at the buzzer last March. In five games at the Yum! Center, UVA is 4-and-1.

Hunter, Ty Jerome, and Kyle Guy have never lost in this arena. "We had great games here, and just having the experience playing in this building gives us an advantage but its going to be a different atmosphere," said Hunter.

Coach Bennett says there's more to that story than just the wins and losses. "You're in a familiar setting, its going to be a different floor and all that," said head coach Tony Bennett. "We've been in the bigger picture, we've been in tough games."

UVA takes on 12-seed Oregon in the Sweet 16 at 9:57 p.m. Thursday night. News 3, your home for March Madness, will have LIVE pregame coverage on WTKR at 5 & 6 o'clock.

