USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to depart for deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — Around 6,000 Sailors on the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group will depart the morning of April 1 from Norfolk for a regularly-scheduled deployment.

The USS Abraham Lincoln will travel around the world to support a homeport shift from Norfolk to San Diego.

Deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. John Wade, include flagship USS Abraham Lincoln, commanded by Capt. Putnam Browne; the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Seven, staffs of Carrier Strike Group Twelve and Destroyer Squadron Two, the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf, the guided-missile destroyers of DESRON 2 USS Bainbridge, USS Mason, and USS Nitze will also depart their homeports as part of the regularly-scheduled deployment to support maritime security operations along with other coalition maritime forces.

The Alvaro de Bazan-class Spanish frigate ESPS Mendez Nunez will operate as part of the strike group during the deployment.

