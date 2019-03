Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dennis Bickmeier, track president at Richmond Raceway, shares some exciting events coming up at the track, including Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12th and 13th which will feature the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash4Cash Race, Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race and more.

Tickets can be purchased at richmondraceway.com or by calling (866) 455-RACE.