Southwest Airlines warned that the 737 Max groundings are hurting its ticket sales. The company said Wednesday it canceled 9,400 flights because of weather, its dispute with mechanics and Boeing’s grounding of the 737 Max airplane.

Ticket sale growth this quarter will be much lower than it previously expected because it isn’t flying as many planes. It said 2,800 of the cancellations were because of the Boeing 737 Max grounding.

Southwest’s stock were more than 2% lower in premarket trading.