Reaver Beach Brewery to open in Ghent district of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Reaver Beach Brewing Company is coming to Norfolk and will soon occupy the historic post office building at 3800 Colley Avenue.

This location will feature a large taproom space, pouring of a variety of Reaver beverages, along with new beers that will be produced on the pilot brewing system being installed on site, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Food trucks, live music, and a great atmosphere is what Reaver Beach Brewing promises at this second location!

“We couldn’t be more excited to be part of the rapidly growing North Colley district and look forward to seeing new faces and old friends in what will be an incredible space to experience the craft we love so much,” the company wrote in the post. It was also mentioned in the post that their original production space and taproom in Virginia Beach will continue to operate without interruption.

There is currently not a firm timeline on when this location will be opening, but updates will be released as information comes in.

For more information or to learn more about Reaver Beach Brewing Company, click here.