Portsmouth Police looking for suspect in assault investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police is looking for 43-year old John M. Newby, a suspect in an assault investigation.

According to officials, Newby assaulted a woman in the 2800 block of Bayview Boulevard on Tuesday. Officails added that police responded twice to the address because of Newby allegedly assaulting a woman there.

Newby faces arrest warrants for abduction, attempted murder, malicious wounding, assault and battery of a family member and strangulation.

Because detectives have not been able to locate Newby they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him.

Anyone who has seen Newby or may know his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (757) 393-5300.

The woman was transported by medics to a local hospital for her non-life threatening injuries.