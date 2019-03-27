Norfolk Police officer placed on administrative duty after stalking charges

NORFOLK, Va. – An officer with the Norfolk Police Department has been placed on administrative duty after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

50-year-old Francis Bodner, who is assigned to the department’s Detective Division, has been charged with stalking, possession of stolen property and computer trespassing. He has been with the department since 2005.

On March 26, police say a woman who knows Bodner told detectives he stole her property and that he was stalking her. Bodner was arrested as a result of the investigation.

Bodner was released on $1,000 bond and has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the criminal trial and administrative investigation.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.

Stay with News 3 for updates.