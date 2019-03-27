Navy plan to retire USS Harry S. Truman decades early gets chilly reception in Congress

NORFOLK, Va. – A proposal by the Navy that would send the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman to retirement decades early is getting a chilly reception in Congress so far.

Under the proposed FY2020 budget for the Navy, the USS Harry S. Truman would not be funded for a midlife refueling.

The Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) happens at the mid-point of a carrier’s service to the nation. The work includes replacing the reactor core; without that replacement, the ship has to be retired.

The Truman was set to undergo refueling in Newport News in 2024.

The loss of the Truman could deal a major blow to the Hampton Roads economy. Asides from the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars a carrier pumps into the local economy, it could also hurt Newport News Shipbuilding which performs the RCOH work.

During a Tuesday hearing in the House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle challenged Navy leadership about the decision.

“It seems as though you’re coming before Congress and this could be some sort of shell game where you request to not fund the Truman, but you’re looking for unmanned surface vessels. I don’t think the President’s going to turn to the Secretary of Defense and say, ‘Where are my unmanned surface vessels?’ when a conflict breaks out. They’re going to turn and ask, ‘Where are my aircraft carriers?’” Congresswoman Elaine Luria said during the hearing. Luria, a freshman Democrat and Navy veteran, represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Republican Rob Wittman who represents Virginia’s 1st Congressional District also questioned the decision, especially since such a move would reduce the number of active carriers to nine in the years ahead.

“It seems to me to be a counter as to why we are finding ourselves on a path to go to nine with early retirement of the Truman, when it seems to be running counter to what our combatant commanders say,” Wittman said.

Earlier Tuesday during a full committee hearing, Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan defended the move to retire the Truman when questioned by Wittman.

“I think it’s a strategic choice we need to make. I believe and this was a difficult choice. We spent a year making this decision and under no certain terms, aircraft carriers are vital now and vital into the future. The Truman decision was made in concert with the two-carrier buy. We looked at how to increase lethality – there isn’t a draw down of capacity until mid-2020s, so it’s not like this is an irreversible decision,” Shanahan told him.

James Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Aquistion and Vice Admiral William Merz, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfare Systems faced further questions during a Senate Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Seapower hearing on Navy Shipbuilding Programs Wednesday morning.