Music news with DJ Fountz from 103 JAMZ on Coast Live

Posted 2:40 pm, March 27, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Fountz from 103 JAMZ (103jamz.com) gives us all the latest details on "Something in the Water," Jordan Peele's "Us," Big Sean's recent Instagram posts about mental health, Jussie Smollett's dropped charges and the 1st ever Dreamville Festival in North Carolina.

