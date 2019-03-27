Hampton native Jerod Mayo returning to Patriots as assistant coach

FOXBORGOUGH, Mass. – There’s extra Mayo in New England.

Jerod Mayo, the Kecoughtan High School product who played linebacker for the New England Patriots from 2008-15, announced he’s joining New England’s coaching staff. Mayo, the two-time Super Bowl champion, broke the news on his Instagram page.

Paul Perillo of Patriots.com reports Mayo will be working with the linebackers.

Mayo’s younger brother, Deron Mayo, served on New England’s coaching staff last season – when the Patriots won the Super Bowl. Deron, also a Kecoughtan High School alumnus, helped the Pats win Super Bowl LIII in his first season as an assistant strength & conditioning coach with the team.

Mayo was a co-captain for the Old Dominion football team in 2010 and is the first former Monarch to sign an NFL contract (Denver 2011). Mayo is the younger brother of former Patriots first round Draft pick and Super Bowl champion Jerod Mayo.

“It’s one of those things you have to see and experience for yourself,” Mayo told News 3. “There’s so much attention to detail and high-character in that locker room and that building.”

Mayo’s Super Bowl win means ODU’s football program has produced a Super Bowl champion in back to back years. Last season, long snapper Rick Lovato won a title with the Philadelphia Eagles.