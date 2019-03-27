Hampton native Jerod Mayo returning to Patriots as assistant coach

FOXBORGOUGH, Mass. – There’s extra Mayo in New England.
Jerod Mayo, the Kecoughtan High School product who played linebacker for the New England Patriots from 2008-15, announced he’s joining New England’s coaching staff. Mayo, the two-time Super Bowl champion, broke the news on his Instagram page.
Paul Perillo of Patriots.com reports Mayo will be working with the linebackers.
Mayo’s younger brother, Deron Mayo, served on New England’s coaching staff last season – when the Patriots won the Super Bowl. Deron, also a Kecoughtan High School alumnus, helped the Pats win Super Bowl LIII in his first season as an assistant strength & conditioning coach with the team.
Mayo was a co-captain for the Old Dominion football team in 2010 and is the first former Monarch to sign an NFL contract (Denver 2011). Mayo is the younger brother of former Patriots first round Draft pick and Super Bowl champion Jerod Mayo.
“It’s one of those things you have to see and experience for yourself,” Mayo told News 3. “There’s so much attention to detail and high-character in that locker room and that building.”
Mayo’s Super Bowl win means ODU’s football program has produced a Super Bowl champion in back to back years. Last season, long snapper Rick Lovato won a title with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dear Friends, Family and Patriots Nation, It is with great excitement, passion, and sense of purpose to share with you that I have accepted Coach Belichick's offer to rejoin the New England Patriots as a Coach. I am eager to get started and work hard alongside so many of my former coaches and teammates, all who I know to be solely focused on maintaining the winning culture we have come to know as the Patriot Way. I want to thank my loved ones, The Kraft Family, Bill Belichick and most importantly my wife Chantel and our four children, for their constant support as we enter this exciting new chapter of our lives. LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! #lfg #i'mback #unfinishedbusiness #patriots