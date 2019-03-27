Former Virginia Beach Police officer arrested for forcible sodomy of minor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A former Virginia Beach Police officer has been arrested for sodomy of a minor.

On Wednesday, March 27, members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested 48-year-old Mark David Johnson of Farmington, Minnesota, and charged him with one count of Forcible Sodomy of a minor.

The victim and suspect know each other, according to police.

Johnson was employed with the department for 20 years prior to leaving in 2017.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.