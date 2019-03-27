× First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine with highs near 60, not as breezy

High pressure continues to build in through Thursday. This will continue to bring us plenty of sunshine. Skies will be clear to partly overnight. It will still be on the chilly side with lows in the mid 30s. Winds will continue to relax overnight out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

A milder and more comfortable day on tap Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and low 60s which is closer to normal for this time of year. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies with virtually no chances of rain. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s overnight.

High pressure will move offshore Friday and Saturday. This will bring in much warmer air. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s to end the work week under clear to partly cloudy skies. This is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Temperatures will drop to near 50 overnight.

Even warmer on Saturday. This will also be the pick of the weekend. Highs will warm to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain dry. Rain chances will increase on Sunday as a cold front moves across the area. Highs will warm to the mid 60s. Expect a 50/50 shot for showers.

A big drop in temperatures to start the work week. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

