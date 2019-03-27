Charlottesville car attacker pleads guilty to 29 hate crime counts in plea agreement

James Alex Fields, who was convicted by a Virginia jury of driving into a crowd during a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crime counts in a change-of-plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Fields originally pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes charges, including an alleged act resulting in the death of 32-year-old counterprotester Heather Heyer. He also faces 28 counts of hate crime acts causing bodily injury and involving an attempt to kill and one count of racially motivated violent interference with a federally protected activity.

CBS 6 reported that Fields’ guilty plea is part of a plea agreement that removes the death penalty as a possible punishment, as the maximum penalty for the federal charges is death.

The US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia will not discuss the details of the plea until after the hearing, a spokesman told CNN.

Fields’ attorney did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

A Virginia jury in December found Fields guilty of killing Heyer, among other crimes, and recommended a sentence of life in prison. That sentencing hearing, previously scheduled for Friday, has been continued to July 15, Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania said.

Fields ‘drove directly into the crowd,’ feds allege

According to the federal indictment, Fields took to social media before the rally on August 12, 2017, and “expressed and promoted his belief that white people are superior to other races and peoples; expressed support of the social and racial policies of Adolf Hitler and Nazi-era Germany, including the Holocaust; and espoused violence against African Americans, Jewish people and members of other racial, ethnic and religious groups he perceived to be non-white.”

The day before the rally, as Fields prepared to leave his home in Maumee, Ohio, to travel to Charlottesville, he got a text from a family member urging him to be careful, the indictment says.

“We’re not the ones who need to be careful,” Fields responded, attaching a photo of Hitler, according to the indictment.

Once in Charlottesville, Fields joined protesters who had gathered to denounce the removal of a Confederate statue from a city park in “chants promoting or expressing white supremacist and other racist and anti-Semitic views,” the indictment says.

Later, as Fields drove along the streets of Charlottesville in his Dodge Challenger, he encountered a crowd of racially and ethnically diverse people chanting and carrying signs promoting equality, the indictment says.

“Fields rapidly accelerated, through a stop sign and across a raised pedestrian mall, and drove directly into the crowd. Fields’s vehicle stopped only when it struck another vehicle near the intersection of Fourth and Water Streets. Fields then rapidly reversed his car and fled the scene,” according to the indictment.