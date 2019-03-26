× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, much cooler, extremely windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Wind Advisory for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton (VA), Currituck, Dare. Expect winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph on Tuesday.

Very windy and much cooler… Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s today, about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will feel more like the low 40s and upper 30s this afternoon with strong NNE winds. Winds will gust to near 35 mph inland and near 45 mph along the coast. Rain will linger into early this morning, but we will see a clearing trend today. Rain will move out this morning and clouds will clear out by midday.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight but it will be cold and windy. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s overnight but with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph, it will feel more like the low 30s and upper 20s.

Highs will sneak to near 50 on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be windy with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 25 mph.

Sunshine will continue for Thursday, but we will warm to near 60, near normal for this time of year. Winds will be light on Thursday. Highs will warm to near 70 on Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: AM Rain, Clearing Skies, Very Windy, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NNE 15-25G40+

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold, Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cool. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 26th

1988 F0 Tornado: Chowan Co

