Three Virginia tickets each win $50,000 in Powerball

The Saturday Powerball drawing resulted in three Virginia winners!

More than 71,000 tickets sold in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000. The Virginia Lottery says that no one in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $750 million.

Three tickets each won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing by matching four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

Those tickets were bought at:

Giant Food, 5740 Union Mill Road, Clifton

7-Eleven, 6311 Lee Chapel Road, Burke

Wawa, 15840 Jefferson Davis Highway, Colonial Heights

Virginia Lottery officials expect to sell about $3.8 million worth of Powerball tickets in Virginia on Wednesday, the day of the drawing.

At peak times on Wednesday, Powerball tickets will be selling at an estimated 3,800 tickets per minute across Virginia, according to Virginia Lottery News.

If one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: the full $750 million jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time cash option of approximately $465.5 million before taxes.

The profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia, like tickets from all other Virginia Lottery games, goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Powerball drawings are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and replayed at this link. The cutoff time to buy a ticket is 10 p.m. on the night of the drawing.