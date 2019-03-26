× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Winter in the morning, spring this weekend

We are a week into spring, but it certainly will feel like winter when you wake up tomorrow morning. Many of us will wake up to temperatures at or even below freezing. And with a gusty northeast wind expect wind chills in the 20s and even briefly in the teens!

But that should be the worst of it for a while. With plenty of sunshine and lighter winds we will warm into the lower 50s in the afternoon. And that warming trend will continue as we head through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

Expect blue skies and sunshine and highs in the lower 60s on Thursday and with winds shifting to the south we will warm into the 70s on Friday!

The warm weather continues into the weekend – with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s – but the dry weather does not.

Expect a chance for scattered showers on Sunday as a cold front crosses the region, then sharply cooler weather to start the work week.



Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1988 F0 Tornado: Chowan Co

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

