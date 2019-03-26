Passenger dies after being ejected from vehicle in Gloucester Co. crash

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A vehicle passenger died after a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of Route 14 (John Clayton Memorial Highway), east of Route 17( George Washington Memorial Highway).

The driver of a 1998 Ford Explorer, Jiree Dequayne Burrell, was traveling eastbound on Route 14, lost control, ran off the roadway and over-corrected, State Police said.

The vehicle overturned several times and ejected the passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, Tremayne Ryeshawn Safewright, was flown to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to State Police.

Burrell suffered serious injuries.

Preliminary investigations reveal that speed and alcohol, were contributing factors. State Police said the Gloucester Country Commonwealth Attorney was notified of the fatality and charges are pending upon case review.